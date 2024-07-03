Pattaya Marathon plus festivals and events across Thailand in July

The month of July marks two of the most important events in the Buddhist calendar. They are Asanha Bucha Day, to commemorate the day when the Buddha delivered his first sermon over 2,500 years ago, and Khao Phansa, or Buddhist Lent Day, when candles are offered to monks at the beginning of the three-month Buddhist Lent period. Though these candle celebrations can be seen in various parts of Thailand, the main one in Ubon Ratchathani Province always promises excitement and astonishment.

Numerous other events and festivals also happen in this month, such as the Phi Ta Khon Festival, food festivals, and music festivals, and well as many other sport events, which are listed below:

– Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2024, from 17 to 23 July, at Thung Sri Mueang in Ubon Ratchathani province;

– Amazing Food Festival 2024, 20-22 July, Chiang Mai;







– Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival 2024, 7-9 July, Dan Sai District Office and Wat Phon Chai in Loei;

– Pai Jazz and Blues Fest 2024, 11-14 July, Pai in Mae Hong Son;

– THAI FIGHT Phraya Phichai Dap Hak, 7 July, Phraya Phichai Dap Hak Stadium in

Uttaradit;

– Pattaya Marathon 2024, 20-21 July, Pattaya in Chon Buri.







More information on these and other festivals and events can be found on: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/festivals-and-events-in-pattaya-bangkok-and-across-thailand-in-july-464370

https://www.pattayamail.com/sports/pattayasports/pattaya-marathon-2024-grandest-marathon-event-in-eastern-region-july-20-21-462127 (PRD)



































