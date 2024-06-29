Festivals and events in Pattaya, Bangkok and across Thailand in July

Thailand is organising the “Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024″ throughout this year. For this month, special cultural performances are scheduled to take place at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.
This month also sees two of the most important Buddhist dates observed, this being Asanha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa Day. In addition, there are numerous events and festivals happening around Thailand – including the Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival 2024 in Loei, the ‘Vijitr’ lighting extravaganza in Ubon Ratchathani and Chon Buri, and the Amazing Beach Life Festival in Rayong, to name a few.
Here is a list of what’s on:
Cultural Performances to commemorate the “Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024″
11-15 July 2024
Sanam Luang, Bangkok
12.00-22.00 Hrs.: Exhibition and cultural market in honour of His Majesty the King
16.30-18.30 Hrs.: Cultural performances and local heritage shows
17.30-20.00 Hrs.: Traditional cuisine and cultural heritage demonstrations
18.30-22.00 Hrs.: The illuminated garden in honour of His Majesty the King
Asanha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa Day Celebrations
Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2024
17-23 July 2024
Thung Sri Mueang
Ubon Ratchathani
Tak Bat Dok Mai Khao Phansa
19-21 July 2024
Wat Phra Phutthabat
Saraburi
Ayutthaya Aquatic Phansa Festival
20 July 2024
Ban Lat Chado Market, Phak Hai District
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
Sukhothai Wien Tien Ta Khan Asanha Bucha Day 2024
20 July 2024
Wat Mahathat, Sukhothai Historical Park
Sukhothai
Korat Candle Procession 2024
20-21 July 2024
Thao Suranari Monument
Nakhon Ratchasima
52nd World’s Only Wien Tien Ceremony on Water, Phayao Lake
20-22 July 2024
Wat Tilok Aram’s Pier and Wat Tilok Aram
Phayao
Other Events and Festivals
Krachiao Flower Fields 2024
June – August 2024
Pa Hin Ngam National Park and Sai Thong National Park
Chaiyaphum
Festival Onzon Chaiyaphum Season 8
8 June – 14 July 2024
27 July – 4 August 2024
Chaiyaphum Municipal Stadium
Chaiyaphum
Lop Buri Sweet Santol Festival
26 June – 7 July 2024
Lop Buri District Office
Lop Buri
Thong Pha Phum Fruit Festival
28 June – 2 July 2024
Vajiralongkorn Dam Helipad Park
Kanchanaburi
Isan Creative Festival 2024 (ISANCF2024)
29 June – 7 July 2024
TCDC Khon Kaen
Khon Kaen
Si Sa Ket Lava Durian Festival 2024
1-7 July 2024
Sports Stadium, Khun Han District
Si Sa Ket
The Local Flavour of Nan
3-5 July 2024
Khuang Noi
Nan
Amazing Food Festival 2024
5-7 July 2024, Phuket
20-22 July 2024, Chiang Mai
10-12 August 2024, Prachuap Khiri Khan
Somthip Music Festival ep.2.1 FUN FAIR FEST
6 July 2024
The 9 Ratchaburi
Ratchaburi
Phaya Sisattanakarat Worship Ceremony 2024
7-13 July 2024
Naga Monument
Nakhon Phanom
Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival 2024
7-9 July 2024
Dan Sai District Office and Wat Phon Chai
Loei
Thailand Coffee Fest 2024
11-14 July 2024
IMPACT Exhibition Center Hall 5-8
Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok
Pai Jazz and Blues Fest 2024
11-14 July 2024
Pai
Mae Hong Son
Amazing Beach Life Festival
12-14 July 2024, Rayong
26-28 July 2024, Phang-Nga
2-4 August 2024, Phuket
9-11 August 2024, Songkhla
‘Vijitr’ lighting extravaganza across Thailand’s 5 regions
13-21 July 2024, Ubon Ratchathani
20-28 July 2024, Chon Buri
20-28 August 2024, Prachuap Khiri Khan
24 August – 1 September 2024, Phuket
7-15 September 2024, Phitsanulok
Lighting of Songkhla Lagoon 2024
25-28 July 2024
Songkhla
Sporting Events
Bang Saen Grand Prix 2024
3-7 July 2024
Bang Saen Street Circuit
Chon Buri
THAI FIGHT Phraya Phichai Dap Hak
7 July 2024
Phraya Phichai Dap Hak Stadium
Uttaradit
Pua Puan Mak
12-14 July 2024
Doisilver factory
Nan
Doraemon Run 2024 Thailand by MCOT at KORAT
14 July 2024
Bung Ta Lua Water Park
Nakhon Ratchasima
Trail Masters Series
14 July 2024
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley
Rayong
Ascott Unlimited Charity Run 2024
14 July 2024
Vachirabenjatas Park
Bangkok
Pattaya Marathon 2024
20-21 July 2024
Terminal 21 Pattaya
Chon Buri
Zoo Trail Songkhla ep.5
21 July 2024
Songkhla Zoo
Songkhla
Phra Phutthabat Hero run
21 July 2024
Phra Phutthabat Hospital
Saraburi
THE ROUTE 97
26-28 July 2024
Kanchanaburi (TAT)