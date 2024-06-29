Festivals and events in Pattaya, Bangkok and across Thailand in July

Thailand is organising the “Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024″ throughout this year. For this month, special cultural performances are scheduled to take place at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.

This month also sees two of the most important Buddhist dates observed, this being Asanha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa Day. In addition, there are numerous events and festivals happening around Thailand – including the Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival 2024 in Loei, the 'Vijitr' lighting extravaganza in Ubon Ratchathani and Chon Buri, and the Amazing Beach Life Festival in Rayong, to name a few.







Here is a list of what’s on:

Cultural Performances to commemorate the “Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024″

11-15 July 2024

Sanam Luang, Bangkok

12.00-22.00 Hrs.: Exhibition and cultural market in honour of His Majesty the King

16.30-18.30 Hrs.: Cultural performances and local heritage shows

17.30-20.00 Hrs.: Traditional cuisine and cultural heritage demonstrations

18.30-22.00 Hrs.: The illuminated garden in honour of His Majesty the King

Asanha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa Day Celebrations

Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2024

17-23 July 2024

Thung Sri Mueang

Ubon Ratchathani

Tak Bat Dok Mai Khao Phansa

19-21 July 2024

Wat Phra Phutthabat

Saraburi







Ayutthaya Aquatic Phansa Festival

20 July 2024

Ban Lat Chado Market, Phak Hai District

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Sukhothai Wien Tien Ta Khan Asanha Bucha Day 2024

20 July 2024

Wat Mahathat, Sukhothai Historical Park

Sukhothai

Korat Candle Procession 2024

20-21 July 2024

Thao Suranari Monument

Nakhon Ratchasima

52nd World’s Only Wien Tien Ceremony on Water, Phayao Lake

20-22 July 2024

Wat Tilok Aram’s Pier and Wat Tilok Aram

Phayao







Other Events and Festivals

Krachiao Flower Fields 2024

June – August 2024

Pa Hin Ngam National Park and Sai Thong National Park

Chaiyaphum

Festival Onzon Chaiyaphum Season 8

8 June – 14 July 2024

27 July – 4 August 2024

Chaiyaphum Municipal Stadium

Chaiyaphum

Lop Buri Sweet Santol Festival

26 June – 7 July 2024

Lop Buri District Office

Lop Buri

Thong Pha Phum Fruit Festival

28 June – 2 July 2024

Vajiralongkorn Dam Helipad Park

Kanchanaburi

Isan Creative Festival 2024 (ISANCF2024)

29 June – 7 July 2024

TCDC Khon Kaen

Khon Kaen

Si Sa Ket Lava Durian Festival 2024

1-7 July 2024

Sports Stadium, Khun Han District

Si Sa Ket

The Local Flavour of Nan

3-5 July 2024

Khuang Noi

Nan









Amazing Food Festival 2024

5-7 July 2024, Phuket

20-22 July 2024, Chiang Mai

10-12 August 2024, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Somthip Music Festival ep.2.1 FUN FAIR FEST

6 July 2024

The 9 Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi

Phaya Sisattanakarat Worship Ceremony 2024

7-13 July 2024

Naga Monument

Nakhon Phanom

Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival 2024

7-9 July 2024

Dan Sai District Office and Wat Phon Chai

Loei









Thailand Coffee Fest 2024

11-14 July 2024

IMPACT Exhibition Center Hall 5-8

Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok

Pai Jazz and Blues Fest 2024

11-14 July 2024

Pai

Mae Hong Son

Amazing Beach Life Festival

12-14 July 2024, Rayong

26-28 July 2024, Phang-Nga

2-4 August 2024, Phuket

9-11 August 2024, Songkhla

‘Vijitr’ lighting extravaganza across Thailand’s 5 regions

13-21 July 2024, Ubon Ratchathani

20-28 July 2024, Chon Buri

20-28 August 2024, Prachuap Khiri Khan

24 August – 1 September 2024, Phuket

7-15 September 2024, Phitsanulok









Lighting of Songkhla Lagoon 2024

25-28 July 2024

Songkhla

Sporting Events

Bang Saen Grand Prix 2024

3-7 July 2024

Bang Saen Street Circuit

Chon Buri

THAI FIGHT Phraya Phichai Dap Hak

7 July 2024

Phraya Phichai Dap Hak Stadium

Uttaradit

Pua Puan Mak

12-14 July 2024

Doisilver factory

Nan







Doraemon Run 2024 Thailand by MCOT at KORAT

14 July 2024

Bung Ta Lua Water Park

Nakhon Ratchasima

Trail Masters Series

14 July 2024

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley

Rayong

Ascott Unlimited Charity Run 2024

14 July 2024

Vachirabenjatas Park

Bangkok

Pattaya Marathon 2024

20-21 July 2024

Terminal 21 Pattaya

Chon Buri







Zoo Trail Songkhla ep.5

21 July 2024

Songkhla Zoo

Songkhla

Phra Phutthabat Hero run

21 July 2024

Phra Phutthabat Hospital

Saraburi

THE ROUTE 97

26-28 July 2024

Kanchanaburi (TAT)






































