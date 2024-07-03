Pattaya acquires six new Toilet Buses including one for the disabled

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet tries out the newly installed mobile toilet bus designed for disabled accessibility at Pattaya City Hall.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet received a donation of six mobile restroom vehicles—five standard and one for disabled individuals – at a ceremony held at Pattaya City Hall on July 2. The standard mobile restrooms include four units: three for women and one for men. Each vehicle features seated ceramic flush toilets, at least two male urinals, two washbasin sets, side entry/exit doors, and air conditioning for comfort.


Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspects the new mobile toilet buses equipped with modern and hygienic facilities, emphasizing improved tourist amenities.

Upon receiving the mobile restrooms, Mayor Ngampichet stated, “Pattaya is a major tourist destination, hosting numerous attractions and festivals year-round, drawing large numbers of visitors, necessitating sufficient public amenities. However, existing restrooms have become inadequate due to wear and tear. To address this, Pattaya City initiated a project to acquire additional mobile restrooms. This upgrade aims to improve environmental quality and enhance Pattaya’s tourism image.”
















