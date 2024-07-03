Pattaya acquires six new Toilet Buses including one for the disabled

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet received a donation of six mobile restroom vehicles—five standard and one for disabled individuals – at a ceremony held at Pattaya City Hall on July 2. The standard mobile restrooms include four units: three for women and one for men. Each vehicle features seated ceramic flush toilets, at least two male urinals, two washbasin sets, side entry/exit doors, and air conditioning for comfort.







Upon receiving the mobile restrooms, Mayor Ngampichet stated, “Pattaya is a major tourist destination, hosting numerous attractions and festivals year-round, drawing large numbers of visitors, necessitating sufficient public amenities. However, existing restrooms have become inadequate due to wear and tear. To address this, Pattaya City initiated a project to acquire additional mobile restrooms. This upgrade aims to improve environmental quality and enhance Pattaya’s tourism image.”



































