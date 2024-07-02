PM reviews progress of new 18-story Center of Medical Excellence in Nakhon Ratchasima

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently visited Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital to review the progress of the new 18-story Center of Medical Excellence. Joined by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and key health officials, the prime minister assessed the project’s development and plans to establish the hospital as a major medical hub for the northeastern region.







During the visit, Srettha reiterated the government’s dedication to the project, discussed budget allocations for the procurement of medical equipment, and addressed workforce requirements and compensation.

The center, which will serve nearly 6.7 million people, is set to enhance public health services and reduce healthcare gaps in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, and Surin provinces. Spanning over 100,000 square meters and with a budget exceeding 4.4 billion baht, the facility is also a key component in a larger initiative to upgrade infrastructure across five regional hospitals.







The center’s objectives include reducing mortality rates by easing congestion, minimizing patient transfers, lowering travel costs, and speeding up access to healthcare, elevating this provincial hospital to a specialized medical research institute. (NNT)























































