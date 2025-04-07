Locals demand one-way system across Pattaya to ease traffic and reduce congestion during Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to face significant traffic congestion this Songkran, with the city’s authorities seemingly powerless to manage the inevitable chaos. As the Songkran holiday draws near, visitors flock to Pattaya, increasing both foot and vehicle traffic to unprecedented levels. However, as has been the case in previous years, city officials are expected to struggle to control the flow of vehicles or find solutions to the persistent traffic jams.

Last year, Beach Road was transformed into a chaotic scene of congestion as officials attempted to regulate the traffic, but their efforts fell short. One local commented, “They did it on Beach Rd last year, must have lasted a few days because it was worse when I got back, with street vendors added.” The combination of heavy traffic, street vendors, and the typical rush of Songkran revelers left Beach Road in disarray, causing frustration among residents and visitors alike.







The traffic chaos during Songkran is expected to only worsen this year, with no effective plan in place to alleviate the congestion. Some residents suggest drastic measures, such as implementing a one-way system throughout the entire city, which could potentially ease the flow of traffic and reduce bottlenecks during the busy festival period. However, the feasibility and effectiveness of such a plan remain uncertain.

As Pattaya prepares for another chaotic Songkran, the public is urged to brace for delays and plan accordingly. While city officials may not have an effective solution in place to combat the gridlock, aside closing some roads on April 19, residents and visitors can only hope for better coordination to improve traffic management during the holiday.



























