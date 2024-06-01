‘Pattaya Marathon 2024’ grandest marathon event in Eastern region July 20-21

PATTAYA, Thailand – The grandest marathon event in the Eastern region is here! Mark your calendars for (Sat-Sun) July 20-21, 2024, in Pattaya City, Chonburi Province.

Following last year’s remarkably successful race, we anticipate an increase in participation from the running community and sports lovers this year. Be part of the 18,000 runners from all over the world. Run with passion…Break your limits! Enjoy a weekend of sports festivals and a magical atmosphere in the most exciting city that never sleeps, Pattaya City, Thailand!

Join us for an unforgettable race and an experience you will never forget!







The competition will feature five categories:

Marathon (Male/Female) – 42.195 km Half Marathon (Male/Female) – 21.10 km Mini Marathon (Male/Female) – 10 km Family Run (Open to all genders) – 5 km Wheelchair (Male/Female) – 5 km

Online registration will open nationwide at www.pattayamarathon.go.th on June 6 from 10 a.m. for the Marathon and Half Marathon categories. Registration for the Mini Marathon, Family Run, and Wheelchair categories will open on June 9.







For more information, contact the Sports Tourism Division, Tourism and Sports Office, at 0-3825-3127-28 during office hours.

Stay updated on the Pattaya Marathon via FB: Pattaya Marathon, www.pattayamarathon.go.th, and FB: PRPATTAYA.























































