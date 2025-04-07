Pattaya scorched by heat while summer storms loom – public urged vigilance ahead of Songkran festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued an urgent weather forecast warning that hot weather combined with a cold air mass from China is likely to trigger dangerous summer storms across much of upper Thailand today. The public is being advised to brace for heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail, particularly in the North, Northeast, and Central regions. Meanwhile, southern provinces will also see scattered rain, with choppy seas posing risks for marine activities.

With Songkran festivities around the corner, Pattaya is expecting to be hit by extreme heat, adding extra caution to the holiday plans. The combination of temperatures rising above 38°C and the potential for thunderstorms could make the traditional water festival more challenging for both residents and tourists.







According to the 24-hour forecast, a moderate high-pressure system from China has already covered upper Laos and is expected to spread into northern and northeastern Thailand, as well as the South China Sea. This, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southerly winds over northern and northeastern Thailand, is generating highly unstable atmospheric conditions.

With hot to extremely hot weather already prevailing in several areas—especially in the Central Region—the interaction of air masses is expected to result in summer storms. These storms will manifest as thunderstorms, gusty winds, and in some locations, hail.



The public in affected areas should avoid open spaces, standing under large trees, or being near unstable structures and billboards during storm conditions. Farmers are advised to secure their crops and protect livestock, while everyone should stay hydrated and protect their health during this volatile period.

In the South, easterly and southeasterly winds continue to blow across the Gulf of Thailand, the Andaman Sea, and southern provinces. Scattered thunderstorms are expected along both coasts. The TMD warns of waves reaching up to 2 meters in stormy areas, urging boat operators to navigate with caution and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms.



























