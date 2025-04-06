School Break Thrill – Khao Kheow Open Zoo celebrates the birth of a rare ‘Five-Colored Langur’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi is thrilled to announce the successful breeding of another baby Five-Colored Langur, a rare and vibrant species close to extinction. The newborn, a female, was born on February 7, 2025, to parents “Khao Phod” (15 years old) and “Tua Lek” (14 years old).

Narongwit Chotchoy, Director of the zoo, expressed his joy over the event, highlighting that this baby langur marks the third successful birth at the zoo. He emphasized that Five-Colored Langurs are one of the most stunning animals in the world due to their colorful fur and are native to the rainforests of Indochina, particularly Vietnam and Laos.







The baby langur is currently in good health, often seen playing and climbing around with its mother. Though the little one is still under its mother’s care, it is beginning to explore the surroundings. The zoo has not yet named the baby but plans to announce the name soon.

Visitors are invited to come and admire the beauty of the new addition to the zoo, located next to the penguin exhibit. This rare species is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and it is illegal to buy or sell them.

For more information, please contact Khao Kheow Open Zoo at 038-318444.



























