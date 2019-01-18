Khao Tom (Thai Rice Soup)

This is one of the commonest staples in Thailand. Khao Tom (rice soup) can be found anywhere, and most city blocks will have at least one local ‘restaurant’ that specializes in this dish. Khao Tom is the base to which you can add chicken, pork, prawns, seafood, or whatever takes your fancy! The addition of the eggs is a personal one, depending on how the chef feels that day!

Cooking method

In the wok heat the stock and then add ginger root, shallots, lemon grass and rice and bring to a boil and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 30 minutes, or until soup is a porridge-like consistency. Remove and discard lemon grass. Add the pork and fish sauce and then break the two eggs into the soup, stir and then simmer five minutes more. Garnish with scallion, fried garlic and coriander.