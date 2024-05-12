2024 Mekong Tourism Forum concludes successfully in Lijiang, China

The 2024 Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) recently wrapped up in Lijiang, China, celebrating another successful gathering for the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) which includes Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of China. Hosted by a collaboration of Chinese tourism and cultural organizations, the forum focused on exploring and shaping the future of tourism with the theme “Visionary Journeys: Redefining Tomorrow’s Travel.”







During the event, key speakers addressed the necessity of adapting to post-pandemic changes and the importance of sustainable tourism practices within the GMS. Notably, Kimi Liu, Vice President of Trip.com Group, shared insights into rural tourism revitalization strategies and sustainable consumption trends that are becoming crucial in the travel industry.

The forum also featured panel discussions that delved into cultural integration and the potential for enhancing international cooperation to boost tourism growth across the region. Experts and delegates exchanged ideas on creating travel experiences that are not only sustainable and culturally enriching but also leverage technological advances for better management and visitor engagement.









Technical tours provided attendees with firsthand experience of Yunnan Province’s cultural heritage, including visits to the Dongba Culture Museum, Lijiang’s Old Town, and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, among other sites.

The MTF will continue its annual rotation among GMS countries, with Lao PDR set to host the 2025 forum in Luang Prabang under the theme “United Journey for Stronger Together.” This will be followed by Myanmar in 2026 and Thailand in 2027. (NNT)





































