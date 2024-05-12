Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai welcomes tourists ahead of rainy season

Doi Inthanon National Park, located in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district, is welcoming tourists with fresh foliage and misty vistas that herald the arrival of the rainy season. The district’s official Facebook page recently shared images capturing the serene environment, showing the mist and lush landscapes that characterize Thailand’s highest peak during this time.







Despite the general tourist trend of avoiding travel during the rainy season, Doi Inthanon remains a popular destination year-round. The peak’s elevation of 2,565 meters above sea level ensures a cool climate, with average temperatures hovering between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius and highs reaching between 19 and 24 degrees. The park recorded a PM2.5 dust level of 18 micrograms per cubic meter of air on Saturday (May 11), indicating relatively clean air quality.









Spanning 482 square kilometers, Doi Inthanon is celebrated for its cool weather and diverse attractions, including waterfalls, hiking trails, remote villages, and rich birdwatching opportunities. Visitors also enjoy the park’s viewpoints, ideal for sunrise and sunset observations. Located roughly 70 kilometers south of Chiang Mai’s city center, the park serves as a gateway to the Himalayan mountain range, with varying elevations from 800 meters to its peak at 2,565 meters. (NNT)





































