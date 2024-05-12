‘24th Thai Festival’ at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo

Mr. Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and MFA Spokesperson, met with Ms. Maki Kobayashi, Press Secretary and Director-General for Press and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan on 10 May 2024.

On this occasion, both sides exchanged views and shared experiences on how to advance strategic communication, effective public communication on foreign policy, public diplomacy and the promotion of soft power. They underlined the popularity of Thailand and Japan in both countries, which helps to motivate economic cooperation and deepen people-to-people ties.







In addition, both sides discussed the challenges of combatting mis/disinformation in the digital era, and how to prepare for the complex and challenging information landscape with the emergence Artificial Intelligence (AI). Thailand also expressed interest in expanding cooperation on countering mis/disinformation with Japan.

During this visit, on 11 May 2024, the Director-General also attended the opening ceremony of the 24th Thai Festival in Tokyo at Yoyogi Park. He had the opportunity to discuss with stakeholders from both the public and private sectors regarding additional opportunities available to further promote the Thai Festival. The discussion with stakeholders will help to improve the organization of Thai Festivals across the world and align closely with the relevant government policies to promote Thailand. (MFA)











































