Is Mike an Eastern Star specialist?

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, July 17 Eastern Star Stableford

It is just on a month ago that we last visited Eastern Star and on that day the winner was Mike Firkin. It seems that this course agrees with him as he is the Green Jacket winner again today.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

He scored only 32 points that day to win on countback, but this time he made sure of it with a terrific 38 points on what was a difficult track.

Lawrie McBride came back to some form to score 37 points to take second place on countback from Tip Briney, who is still hitting them well and reducing his handicap.

There was another player with 37 points, that was Bill Copeland, but he missed a podium place.

However, he did have the best front nine score of 19 points, so not all was lost. Craig Webster had an ordinary front nine but came back to his real form with 23 points to have the best back nine score.

The course today was in good condition as there has been some rain around, of course, with fairways grassed and cut nicely. The greens, however, were difficult and not quite up to the standard we normally get here.

The weather for much of the round was a bright blue sky with some puffy white clouds about so, consequently, it was quite a hot day. Tony Browne walked, as usual, and he was still puffing and recovering in the bus on the way back, not usual for him.





Winners at Eastern Star

1st Place – Mike Firkin (23) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Lawrie McBride (12) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – Tip Briney (27) – 37 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Bill Copeland – 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Craig Webster – 23 pts







The scores were much better than last time and, in fact, better than we usually expect here at this deceptively difficult course.

But, to give away a secret, we did play from the short yellow tees, just to give our eleven golfers an easy day. Not sure if that is why the good scores, or if everyone happened to find some good form.

No rain anywhere, where we were anyway, and back to Links Bar early for some tasty Spare Ribs and Chips.











