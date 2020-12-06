Thailand screening and quarantining for returnees tightened before New Year festival

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered governors of bordering provinces to seriously block illegal migrants to control the novel coronavirus.







Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister laid the order after illegal returnees who had crossed the Thai-Myanmar border through natural passages had proved to carry Covid-19 to Chiang Rai and other provinces.

Relevant officials including immigration police had to take decisive legal action against illegal migrants and any officials who were involved in illegal immigration would be prosecuted, Mr Anucha said.









The order was aimed at building up public confidence that the government was seriously containing the disease, he said.

“People should not panic about the matter. Those who want to return to Thailand can contact officials despite their illegal departure. On their return, they should pass screening and quarantine procedures to prevent the second wave of the disease during holidays and New Year festivals towards the year’s end. I would like everyone to cooperate. Anyone who sees any strangers or those with risky behaviors should notify officials of their finding,” the government spokesman said. (TNA)











