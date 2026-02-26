Supamas approves revised criteria for Safe and Creative Media Fund in FY2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi has chaired a board meeting of the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, where members approved revisions to the fund’s criteria and performance indicators for fiscal year 2026. The session was held at the Secretariat of the Cabinet with board members in attendance.







Supamas said the review was undertaken to ensure the fund’s operational framework aligns with current conditions and delivers greater efficiency. The revised criteria are intended to enhance oversight and improve measurable outcomes in promoting safe and creative media nationwide.

The board conducted its assessment in accordance with the principles of good governance and outcome-based management. Key priorities include advancing media innovation, expanding public access to safe and constructive content, and strengthening media literacy so citizens can engage with information responsibly and critically.

Minister Supamas said the updated performance indicators will serve not only as evaluation tools for the fund but also as a mechanism to enhance media producers’ capacity to adopt new technologies and raise their international competitiveness. The adjustments are expected to support the fund’s role in promoting safe media practices and building societal resilience. (NNT)



































