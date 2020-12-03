Classifieds

Condos & Apartments

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments – Condo Wanted

Prc/23-2/ Royal Park Luxury Service Apartments and penthouse suite, Jomtien: starting at 15,000 baht/month. 56-70sqm, one bedroom, large living area with balcony and European kitchen, Free internet. Enjoy our rooftop swimming pool. Short walk to the beach. Monthly and daily rentals, Contact 086 111 7414 or check on our website www.royalparkjomtien.com to see why we are number 1 in Jomtien







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prc/21-25/ Pattaya Beach Rd. Soi 13, Studio/One bedroom Corner . Terrace, sea view, balcony, safe box, kitchen . 13,500.-/16,000.- Tel: 091 504 1806

Prc/23-25/VIEW TALAY 1 Studio: Renovated seaview studio high floor. 7,000 baht per month for 6 months minimum period. Tel. 092- 753 9309 Jo (English, German, Thai)

Prc/22-25/ VT 7 Jomtien. Luxury Studio .22 floor sea view .Internet. Only 8,000 baht/ 6 months Tel: 087 138 3523

Prc/19-23/One bedroom in Naklue Rent or Sale Cheap prices Tel: 087 800 9370

Loading…

Condo Wanted

Cw/23-25/Retired Western diplomat looking for Condo(160-200sqmt)2 bedrooms, large lounge with huge wall space. Budget 35,000 baht. One year contract with likelihood of renewal for longer term. Location: close to Jomtien. Phone: 082 785 4986







Articles for Sale/Rent

As/21-25/Phoenix Golf Club 10 years membership for sale 200,000 baht no transfer fee Tel: 080 9999401

As/24/Home Skin “Tria Age Defying Laser” for Sale 4,000 THB! The laser has been little used and is in excellent, bought in Canada. It’s basically for mild skin laser toning. Designed primarily for older women to reduce wrinkles and sun spots. Contact: 087 585 1434 (English) or 098 334 2109(Thai)









Condos & Apartments

Property for Sale Condos & Apartments

Psc/21-25/1-bedroom corner unit, 47 sqm, top location on Pattaya Beach, fully furnished. 2.8 million baht. Tel: 091 504 1806

Psc/21-25/Beachfront Pratumnak, 1-bedroom condo, 51sqm, balcony seaviews, private entrance to the beach, fully furnished; foreign owned, 2,650,000 THB; 092- 753 9309 (English, German, Thai)

Loading…

Pets

Pet/24/Sweet long-haired female ginger kitty is looking for a caring home. She was found injured but now she is better. She is about 3-4 years old, has been spayed and vaccinated. If you have a place for her in your home, please call 086 160 5835 Thank you.







Vehicles for Sale/Rent: Trucks & Cars- Motorbikes

Vc/24/Jay’s Rent A Car: Toyota’s & Honda’s. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 084-865-5102 or (Eng) 085-283-4915











