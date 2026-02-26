Thaksin eligible for parole in May after serving two-thirds of sentence

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday that imprisoned former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is eligible for release on parole on May 11, 2026, after completing two-thirds of his current one-year sentence.

The 76-year-old billionaire, who returned to Thailand in 2023 after 15 years in self-imposed exile, is currently being held at Klong Prem Central Prison. Officials confirmed that Thaksin’s eligibility follows standard legal frameworks, requiring him to serve at least eight months of his 12-month term.







Why is Thaksin in Prison?

Thaksin’s current incarceration stems from a landmark Supreme Court ruling in September 2025. To understand how he returned to a cell, a brief timeline is necessary:

The 2023 Return: After years in exile to avoid corruption charges, Thaksin returned to Thailand in August 2023. He was initially sentenced to eight years for abuse of power and conflict of interest during his time as premier (2001–2006).

The Royal Pardon: Shortly after his return, His Majesty the King commuted his eight-year sentence to one year.



The “14th Floor” Controversy: Within hours of arriving at prison in 2023, Thaksin was transferred to a private suite on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, citing health issues. He spent six months there without spending a single night in a standard prison cell before being granted parole in early 2024.

The 2025 Reversal: In September 2025, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions ruled that the 2023 hospital stay was unlawful. The court found that his condition was not a critical emergency and that the time spent in the hospital could not be counted as time served.

Consequently, the court ordered him to serve the full one-year commuted sentence behind bars, leading to his current detention at Klong Prem. (TNA)



































