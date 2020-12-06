Thailand reports new arrival cases in quarantine from Europe, Asia, and the United States

13 arrivals and one locally infected man in Chiang Rai provincewere reported on Friday.

The 13 quarantined arrivals comprised one each from Ukraine, Nepal, the Netherlands, Czech and Norway, two from Germany and three each from the United States and Myanmar.







The other case is the man of Chiang Rai. He was in close contact with a previously confirmed case, a woman of Phayao province, who returned from Tachileik town of Myanmar.

The man who is a cross-dresser is the seventh COVID case of Chiang Rai and the first local infection case of the country in eight months.

However, Chiang Rai governor Prachon Pratsakul said the northern province would not be locked down and people should not panic as long as they well protected themselves from disease transmission.









He urged Thai people in Myanmar to return through official channels so that officials could control the disease. He believed local people would be able to celebrate the New Year as planned.

The total of COVID-9 cases in the country rose to 4,053 including 3,839 people who recovered. The death toll stood at 60. (TNA)











