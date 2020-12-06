Plastic waste increased from food delivery during lockdown and pandemic in Thailand

Thailand’s plastic waste has increased to 6,300 tonnes per day, said the Department of Health, asking the public to help reduce plastic waste.







Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, acting director-general of the Health Department said December 4 of every year is the Thai Environment Day. This year’s campaign is called “New Normal Way of Life Cares about Environment”.

He said the new normal practice has been adopted after the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. At the same time, it has an impact on environment.







Thailand Environment Institute reported an increase in food delivery waste particularly in Bangkok where food delivery waste such as plastic bags and boxes has increased by 60 per cent and single-use plastic cutlery by 15 per cent.

In a normal situation, Thailand produces two million tonnes of plastic waste or 1,500 tonnes per day.

He asked public members and business operators to help cut the use of plastic containers and single-use plastic to reduce impacts on environment and health in the future.

He also asked state agencies and local authorities to drive campaigns for public participation to reduce trash under 3Rs concept – reduce, reuse and recycle. (TNA)











