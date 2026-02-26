Commerce Ministry moves to shore up aromatic coconut prices, widen export markets

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Commerce Ministry is accelerating efforts to address falling aromatic coconut prices, stepping up domestic absorption, expanding exports, and conducting inspections of suspected nominee packing houses. Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said relevant agencies have been instructed to provide urgent support to farmers and related businesses, with measures in place since July 2025 to stabilize the market.







Domestically, the Department of Internal Trade has intervened during three periods of price declines, absorbing more than 1.29 million coconuts between July and December 2025 and setting a new target of 1 million more since late January. Authorities have opened lead-price procurement points in major production provinces, expanded sales outlets in Bangkok and surrounding areas, promoted distribution through trade fairs and modern retail channels, and coordinated direct purchases from farmers by private companies. Coconuts have also been marketed through fuel stations and digital platforms to widen consumer access.



To diversify export markets beyond China, the Department of International Trade Promotion is expanding outreach to the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. A business matching event for fresh fruit and processed agricultural goods is scheduled for early March in Bangkok, with more than 100 exporters expected to attend, including dozens of coconut exporters. At the same time, coconut imports are being regulated under the WTO and AFTA frameworks, restricted to two designated ports, and subject to stricter documentation requirements to prevent adverse effects on domestic growers during peak harvest periods.





Authorities are also investigating coconut packing facilities suspected of operating as nominee businesses in violation of the Foreign Business Act. The ministry is also promoting the registration of geographical indications to add value, with four aromatic coconut products registered domestically, and Ratchaburi’s Nam Hom Coconut recently approved for GI status in the European Union. (NNT)



































