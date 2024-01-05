Wheelchair-puller thief caught, apologizes for misunderstanding

PATTAYA, Thailand -Police have arrested a man who allegedly took an electric wheelchair-puller belonging to a young woman with physical disabilities during the Pattaya Countdown 2024 festival on January 1. The suspect, identified as Somwang, 48, was apprehended at his home in Soi Nong Ket Yai, east Pattaya, on January 3. The wheelchair-puller, which was reported missing by the victim, Alisa Umsin, 20, was found at the suspect’s residence.







Somwang, who works as a collector of discarded items, claimed that he did not intend to steal the wheelchair-puller, but thought it was abandoned as it was lying next to a garbage pile near the King Taksin Shrine, across from Soi 6 on beach road, where the festival was held. He said he drove his truck to the area for work and later picked up the wheelchair-puller, thinking it was a discarded item that he could resell or give to his grandchild to play with. He apologized for the misunderstanding and inconvenience caused to the victim.

The incident, which occurred on the first day of the three-day festival, sparked public outrage and sympathy for Alisa, who relies on the wheelchair-puller to move around. The wheelchair-puller is a device that attaches to a manual wheelchair and provides electric power assistance. Somwang has been temporarily detained for further investigation, and the case will proceed according to legal procedures. Authorities are working to ensure a fair resolution to the situation and would hand the wheelchair-puller back to Alisa immediately.





























