Dr. Darin Phanthusak leads Tiffany’s legacy into a new era with grace and vision

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a time when Thailand’s entertainment and tourism landscape is rapidly evolving, Dr. Darin “Darling” Phanthusak has emerged as one of the nation’s most admired modern leaders. Her name has appeared frequently in the media this year, especially after HELLO! Magazine Thailand and Howe Magazine both named her among “Thailand’s Most Influential People 2025.” The recognition sparked a closer look at the woman guiding one of the country’s cultural gems—Tiffany’s Show Pattaya—and why her leadership resonates far beyond the stage lights. “I am honoured,” she said of the recognition, “but awards only matter when they reflect real work and real heart.”



As the eldest daughter of Senator Sutham Phanthusak, the visionary founder of Tiffany’s Show, Dr. Darin grew up immersed in an extraordinary world. Behind the shimmering costumes and dazzling performances, she witnessed the discipline, unity, and resilience that kept the iconic cabaret thriving. These early impressions shaped her leadership philosophy: “I learned that a leader must be strong, but never unkind. Firm, but always fair.” Today, she works alongside her mother Orawan and sisters Alisa and Varassaya, helping steer a diverse family enterprise spanning entertainment, hospitality, food, and real estate.

Her leadership was tested most severely during the COVID-19 pandemic, when international tourism collapsed and Tiffany’s Show faced an existential threat. Many entertainment businesses shuttered permanently, but Dr. Darin refused to let the legacy fade. She rebuilt internal systems, strengthened the team, and focused on long-term resilience. Her guiding principle was simple and unwavering: “People first, process second—because if your people stand strong, the business will stand with them.” The approach not only saved the company but positioned it for a remarkable revival.







That revival took full form in 2025, the year Tiffany’s celebrated its 50th anniversary with a complete reinvention. New sets, music, costumes, choreography, and state-of-the-art lighting transformed the show into a world-class spectacle. Yet even amid innovation, Dr. Darin remained anchored in tradition. “Tiffany’s will always be the first and original transgender cabaret of Asia,” she said. “Our soul is our identity—and we must never lose it.” She continues to champion platforms such as Miss Tiffany’s Universe and Miss International Queen, ensuring that the institution remains a beacon of pride and empowerment for LGBTQ+ performers across the world.

Her dedication extends beyond the entertainment world. As a board member of the Safeguard Kids Foundation, she upholds her father’s belief that success must be shared with society. She is deeply committed to child protection and education, saying, “If we are blessed with influence, then we are responsible for using it to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Though often described as analytical, resilient, and future-focused, those close to her see a softer side shaped by strong family values and personal faith. Raised by a father who instilled discipline and a mother who modelled compassion, she blends strength with warmth in everything she does. “My parents taught me that leadership is both science and art,” she reflects. “You must understand people as much as you understand numbers.”



Her journey into leadership was built on a solid educational foundation. A graduate of Triam Udom School and Thammasat University, she went on to earn two master’s degrees and completed a five-year doctoral program. Before joining her family’s businesses full-time, she worked in local and international banking—a formative experience she often credits: “I could not lead well if I had never learned to follow.”

Her son David, who studies in Oxford and excels in both academics and sports, is a source of deep pride. He lives by the school’s motto “Mens sana in corpore sano” – a healthy mind in a healthy body—and she often says this reflects the values she tries to instil at home. “When I see him grow with balance, confidence, and kindness, I feel everything is possible.”

In August 2025, both Dr. Darin and Tiffany’s Show received top honours at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards. She accepted the Master Entrepreneur Award with humility, saying, “This award belongs to my team. I am only as strong as the people who walk beside me.”

Looking ahead, one of her ambitions is to bring The Legend of Tiffany’s Show to global streaming platforms such as Netflix or HBO. “The world should know the beauty, courage, and artistry of Thailand’s transgender performers,” she says. “Their story deserves to be shared on the world stage.”

Away from the spotlight, Dr. Darin is known simply as “Darling.” She cherishes quiet moments with family, enjoys music—having once won a Thammasat University vocal award—and finds joy in nature. Her greatest happiness comes from her husband, senior prosecutor Keerati Kaenkaew, and their son David. Speaking of her family, she says, “They are my heart.” Of her husband, she adds softly, “His support is my calm. He reminds me what truly matters.”





As Thailand stands at the intersection of tradition and transformation, leaders like Dr. Darin Phanthusak demonstrate that heritage can evolve, businesses can modernize, and culture can shine even brighter in new eras. Her journey is one of resilience, grace, and unwavering purpose—a reminder that true leadership is not only about guiding an institution, but about uplifting the people and values that give it meaning.































