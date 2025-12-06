Pattaya heats up as the 2025 Bikini Beach Race returns this December 20

PATTAYA, Thailand – The countdown has begun for one of Thailand’s most vibrant and eye-catching beach events of the year. The Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2025, now in its 9th year, is gearing up to ignite Pattaya Beach on Saturday, 20 December 2025, starting at 5:00 PM.

This year’s theme, “The Coral and Pearl Edition,” promises a dazzling blend of ocean-inspired colours, high-energy beach vibes, and a festive nightlife atmosphere long after the run ends.







The race features a 5-kilometre beachfront course, allowing runners to experience the golden sunset, sea breeze, and lively coastal ambience every step of the way. The event has become widely known as Thailand’s sexiest and most colourful run, attracting thousands of Thai and international participants each year.

Organisers are preparing a full spectacle of lights, music, and beachfront entertainment, turning the coast into a massive celebration zone. And the excitement doesn’t stop at the finish line—runners can continue the night at a special After Party headlined by hit-making pop band SEASON FIVE, ensuring the energy stays high well into the evening.





Registration is now open and filling quickly:

• Thai runners: race.thai.run/bikinirun2025

• International runners: worldsmarathons.com/marathon/pattaya-bikini-run

Participants and fans can follow updates via:

FB: Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race official

FB: Central Pattaya

This December, lace up, suit up, and get ready to join what has become known as “the sexiest run in Thailand.”

















































