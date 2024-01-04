Paralyzed woman robbed of wheelchair-puller during New Year’s festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 20-year-old paralyzed woman, Alisa Umsin, was left stranded and helpless after a heartless thief stole her electric wheelchair-puller during the New Year’s countdown festival in Pattaya on January 2. The shocking incident unfolded near the King Taksin Shrine, opposite Soi 6 on beach road, where Alisa and her boyfriend had set up a refreshment stall to earn extra income.

Alisa, who relies on the wheelchair-puller for mobility, said the stolen item valued at approximately 28,000 Baht. The culprits struck while she was celebrating the festival, leaving her in a state of distress. She said the wheelchair-puller was her lifeline, as she grapples with the challenges of her physical condition.







Her boyfriend, Thanawat Kaendaeng, a 46-year-old municipal employee in Pattaya, said they were shocked to find the puller missing after completing the sales and preparing to return home. He said they had no idea who could have done such a cruel act, as the area was crowded with people and CCTV cameras.

Pattaya City Police Station’s Superintendent, Pol. Col. Nawin Thirawit interviewed the victim and directed the investigation team to initiate an immediate search for the suspect. He said the police were determined to bring the perpetrator to justice and recover the stolen wheelchair-puller.

This disturbing incident has not only exposed the vulnerability of individuals with disabilities but also sparked outrage in the community. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the swift resolution of this case.





























