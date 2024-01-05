Pattaya reopens U-turn points on Sukhumvit Road after New Year

PATTAYA, Thailand – Motorists can now use U-turn points on Sukhumvit Road, one of the city’s main roads, as Pattaya authorities reopened them on January 3, following their temporary closure during the New Year festivities. The traffic and transportation design and management team in Pattaya decided to block U-turn access on Sukhumvit Road from December 30 to January 2, as part of their measures to cope with the surge of traffic and ensure public safety during the Pattaya Countdown 2024 festival and other events.







City officials said the closure was necessary to prevent congestion and accidents, as thousands of tourists flocked to the city to celebrate the New Year. Traffic police and volunteers were also deployed to direct traffic and assist motorists.

However, the team also warned vehicle users to drive carefully and be alert for barriers and blockages remained at several construction sites on Sukhumvit Road and around the town. The team said the construction work was part of the city’s development plan and would be completed soon.





























