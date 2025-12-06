Royal tribute on rails as SRT’s annual steam locomotive journey departs Bangkok for Chachoengsao

PATTAYA, Thailand – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) held its annual steam locomotive excursion from Bangkok to Chachoengsao to mark the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great — a day also celebrated as Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day on 5 December 2025,.

The historic ride was ceremonially flagged off at Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong) by Mr. Anan Phonimdaeng, Acting Governor of SRT. This annual event is part of a special series of seven steam heritage trips held each year to commemorate important national holidays and royal occasions.







This journey was powered by post-WWII Pacific steam locomotives No. 824 and 850, lovingly restored and maintained at the Thonburi Depot.

Couldn’t make it this time? Don’t worry — the next steam train tour is scheduled for 26 March 2026, celebrating the anniversary of Thai railway operations with a route to Ayutthaya!

For more details, call 1690 or follow the SRT PR Team on Facebook ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย — open 24/7. (TAT)











































