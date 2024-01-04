Energy Ministry extends NGV price assistance to ease impact on vehicle operators

The Ministry of Energy is extending the assistance period for natural gas for vehicle (NGV) prices to alleviate the impact on operators of trucks, public vehicles, and taxis.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga revealed the establishment of a working group to investigate and address the issue of rising natural gas prices for vehicles (NGV), affecting truck operators, public transportation, and taxi drivers.







PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) will extend the NGV price assistance period for benefit cardholders in two phases. In Phase 1, from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, NGV will be sold at the price of 14.62 Baht per kilogram. Phase 2, from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, NGV will be sold at the price of 15.59 Baht per kilogram. Additionally, PTT will consider increasing the monthly gas purchase limit from the current 10,000 Baht per vehicle to 12,000 Baht per vehicle.

For public vehicles, the NGV price assistance period for benefit cardholders will be extended from January 1 to January 31, 2024. During this period, NGV will be sold at the price of 18.59 Baht per kilogram.







Trucks will receive a discount on the sale of NGV for a 6-month period. At stations located outside pipeline routes, a discount of approximately 0.50 Baht per kilogram will be offered, while stations along pipeline routes will provide a discount of around 1 Baht per kilogram. After the 6-month assistance period, the retail price of NGV will follow the regular pricing structure.

General vehicles will also extend the NGV price assistance period from January 1 to May 15, 2024, with NGV being sold at the price of 19.59 Baht per kilogram. Subsequently, the retail price of NGV for general vehicles will align with the pricing structure applicable to trucks. (NNT)





























