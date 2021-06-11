PWA to erect more warning signs at Pattaya railway road construction site

The Provincial Water Works announced that they would do something about the dangerous construction situation on the railway road.

The announcement came in response to residents’ complaints that the water pipe laying and construction work along the railway road behind Wat Thamsamakee heading towards Khao Talo had only a few warning signs and hazard lights to warn motorists and pedestrians of the extreme danger of falling into the huge manmade sinkholes the PWA created.







PWA engineer Nawamin Buhome said he will instruct the contractors to erect more signs and lights to warn motorists to drive carefully past the ongoing construction.

Nawamin said the PWA is constructing, improving and expanding water pipes as part of the Pattaya-Laem Chabang-Sriracha Branch Phase 1 Section 3.



The project stretches for 4800 metres from Soi Pornprapanimit to Soi Khao Talo.

Construction began on May 15, 2021, and is scheduled to be completed on August 21, 2021.

He said that once the work is completed, it should alleviate flooding along the road. He apologized for the inconvenience and requested that all road users use extreme caution when driving in this section of the road.

Earlier Report: Driving on Pattaya Railway Road during construction can kill you























