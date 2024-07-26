Engineer injured in fall through ceiling at a mall in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An engineer sustained back injuries on July 25 after falling through the ceiling of a shopping mall in Central Pattaya during an inspection. The accident occurred on the second floor of the mall, where Ms Watchareekorn Srimarat, 27, was found injured.







According to Chatchai Sonsok, 47, the chief technician, Ms Srimarat was a survey engineer inspecting the steel structure installed by workers. Due to poor visibility, she accidentally stepped on a ceiling panel, which gave way and caused her to fall. Paramedics provided first aid at the scene before transporting Ms Srimarat to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.





































