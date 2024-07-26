Kratom vendor seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Sri Racha

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A woman was critically injured after being shot by an unknown assailant at her kratom drink stall near Rajamangala University of Technology in Bang Phra, Sri Racha district on July 25.







The victim, Ms Khanittha Mathayomchan, 33 sustained a gunshot wound to her left rib area and was found unconscious and in critical condition. Her boyfriend, Yothin Chulee rushed her to a local service point where the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha rescue team provided initial assistance. She was then rushed to Samitivej Sri Racha Hospital for urgent medical care.

According to Yothin, he was at the stall with three friends when a white pickup truck and a black sedan, whose makes and license plates are unknown, stopped approximately 100 meters away. Yothin reported hearing three gunshots, one of which struck a metal part of the stall. He then discovered that his girlfriend had been shot and collapsed. The vehicles involved in the incident slowly drove away from the scene.

Yothin expressed uncertainty about the motive behind the shooting, noting that he and his girlfriend have no known enemies or conflicts. The authorities are investigating the incident, examining the scene, and collecting evidence. They plan to review CCTV footage to identify the suspects and take appropriate legal action.





































