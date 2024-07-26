Polish national arrested in Pattaya for alleged theft from Chiang Mai cannabis farm

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Polish national was arrested in Pattaya on charges of stealing 22 LED Grow Light panels from a cannabis farm in Sansai, Chiang Mai, and transporting them to Bangkok.

Pol. Col. Napaspong Khotsitsuriyamanee, Chief of Immigration Police in Chonburi Province, led an investigative team from Sansai Police Station to arrest Mr Christopher Kazimier Kasperowicz, a 37-year-old Polish national, at the Pattaya Immigration Office while he was attempting to extend his visa.







The arrest follows an incident on July 4, when the Chiang Mai Provincial Court issued a warrant for Mr Kasperowicz’s arrest in connection with the theft of the LED Grow Light panels, valued at approximately 370,000 baht, from the cannabis farm. CCTV footage captured Mr Kasperowicz using a box truck to steal the equipment.

Investigations revealed that Mr Kasperowicz, a former consultant at the cannabis farm, became disgruntled after his termination. He rented a box truck from Bangkok, returned to the farm to steal the LED panels, and then fled back to Bangkok. The Sansai Police coordinated with Chonburi Immigration to apprehend him while he was attempting to extend his visa.

During initial questioning, Mr Kasperowicz partially denied the charges, claiming that the LED Grow Light panels were part of a joint investment in the cannabis farm and that he had no intent to steal. However, the police remained sceptical of his explanation and proceeded with the arrest. Mr Kasperowicz has been handed over to the investigative team at Sansai Police Station for further legal proceedings.



































