Thailand to reopen Samet Island in Rayong to tourists after 100% vaccination

- From February 28 to June 10, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 5.66 million doses of vaccine to people in the country
- The Public Health Ministry says the COVID-19 vaccination campaign has achieved a 100% success rate among its target group on Samet Island in Rayong province, which will boost tourist confidence in traveling to the island
- Prime Minister has announced that the government is planning to acquire an additional 150 million doses of vaccines comprising Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, BioNTech, Moderna and SputnikV during the third quarter of this year
- Another lot of a million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China arrived in Bangkok yesterday and is now being examined by the Thai Medical Sciences Department for certification
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 2,290 confirmed cases)
- Chiang Mai authorities have announced the closure of its last field hospital, after doctors sent the final two patients home on Wednesday, following their full recovery from COVID-19
- Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has explained that 12 of the recent fatalities, following the administration of their COVID-19 vaccination, were not directly related to the inoculation, while 16 others are still under investigation