Public approves one-way traffic on Soi Diana and Soi Honey in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The public has shown great cooperation with the new traffic arrangement as city hall implemented a one-way traffic system for Soi Diana (Pattaya Second Road Soi 13) and Soi Honey (Pattaya Second Road Soi 11). These two streets, which connect the Second Road to Soi Buakhao, were made one-way starting May 21 to ease traffic congestion during rush hours.







While the new system has generally been well-received, the public has voiced concerns over the challenges posed by street vendors and rental vehicles obstructing lanes in various areas of the city. These obstructions not only impede traffic flow but also pose safety risks to road users.

During the initial phase, officials were on hand to assist and provide information to ensure a smooth transition. This proactive approach helped mitigate confusion and ensured that drivers could adapt to the new traffic patterns with minimal disruption.

Earlier Report: Pattaya implements one-way traffic in Soi Diana to ease congestion



































