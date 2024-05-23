Tourists flock to Koh Larn Island despite heavy rain on Visakha Bucha Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite heavy rainfall on Visakha Bucha Day, Pattaya’s tourism sector showed remarkable resilience, with the city’s vibrant atmosphere undampened by recurrent flooding and continuous rain. The inclement weather led to slightly higher sea waves, but this did not deter tourists from enjoying their planned activities.







On May 22, Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya was bustling with thousands of tourists, both Thai and international, arriving throughout the day. Donning raincoats or their regular travel attire, they boarded ferries to Koh Larn, maintaining the usual lively spirit despite the rough weather conditions.

Ferry operators reported a steady flow of visitors to Koh Larn, indicating that the persistent rain had little impact on the island’s popularity as a holiday destination. The number of tourists remained consistent, and the ferries operated without interruption.

The Marine Department did not issue any red flag warnings, as the sea conditions, though rougher, were not severe enough to halt services, allowing tourism on Koh Larn to thrive as usual.





































