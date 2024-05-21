Pattaya implements one-way traffic in Soi Diana to ease congestion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has introduced a new one-way traffic system in Soi Diana (Pattaya Second Road Soi 13) and Soi Honey (Pattaya Second Road Soi 11), effective from May 21. This strategic move aims to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion in these bustling areas, addressing long-standing concerns raised by residents and businesses.







The implementation of the one-way system follows careful planning and consultation with local stakeholders to ensure its effectiveness in mitigating traffic issues. By directing traffic in a single direction along these congested key thoroughfares, authorities seek to streamline movement and reduce the traffic gridlock during peak hours.

While the initiative has garnered support from residents and businesses alike, concerns persist regarding the enforcement of existing one-way systems in other parts of Pattaya. Specifically, issues regarding Jomtien Soi 5 (Immigration Office), which has already been designated as a one-way street. Despite this designation, vehicles continue to travel against the flow, contributing to significant traffic disruptions.

In response to these concerns, authorities are urged to take decisive action to address non-compliance with existing traffic regulations. Effective enforcement measures are essential to ensure the success of one-way systems and uphold road safety standards for all motorists and pedestrians.

Additional challenges are posed by street vendors and rental vehicles obstructing lanes in various areas of the city. These obstructions not only impede traffic flow but also pose safety risks to road users. Authorities are strongly advised to implement measures to manage these issues effectively, promoting smoother traffic flow and enhancing overall safety on Pattaya’s roads.





































