Pattaya Walking Street sign undergoes repairs, new design pending

PATTAYA, Thailand – Earlier this year, parts of the iconic ‘Walking Street’ sign were found to be damaged, resulting in unclear signage. While electricians carried out temporary repairs, additional letters soon became damaged as well. Upon detailed inspection, it was discovered that most of the damage involved the letters and the surrounding rope lights.







Due to obstacles encountered during the repairs, it became necessary to dismantle the sign and transport it to the government service centre for comprehensive repairs. The design of the new Walking Street sign is currently under review.

The engineering department is overseeing the repair process and expects the sign to be reinstalled by Monday, May 27.





































