Philip the long-tailed macaque finally captured in Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents troubled by a large mischievous monkey roaming the Jomtien Beach neighbourhood for food, prompting renewed efforts by Pattaya city officials to capture the animal. Previous attempts had been unsuccessful, but this time, the monkey was captured.







Dr. Kongkiat Temtamnan, Director of the Sriracha Conservation Area Administration Office together with a team from Pattaya city spent three hours on May 20, luring and finally tranquilizing the monkey, using three dart shots to safely subdue it.

The monkey, identified as a large male long-tailed macaque approximately 6-7 years old, was named ‘Philip’ by local residents. After being sedated, Philip was placed in a cage by the conservation officers and will be taken to a suitable location for further care. The exact origin of Philip remains unknown.

The successful capture of Philip has brought relief to the Jomtien Beach community, who had been concerned about the monkey’s presence in their neighbourhood. Further updates on Philip’s relocation and care are expected from the Sriracha Conservation Area Administration Office.

