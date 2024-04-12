Monkey mischief puts locals and tourists on edge in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the ongoing saga of Pattaya’s mischievous monkey, locals found themselves embroiled in a battle of wits with the furry felon. This cheeky primate, notorious for his brazen food thefts, had turned the Jomtien area into his personal playground, leaving residents and tourists near the Japanese Ramen restaurant and in front of the D Varee Jomtien Beach hotel amused yet intimidated.







With the monkey’s antics escalating faster than a tourist’s sunburn, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet swung into action. Armed with determination and a healthy dose of banana bribery, municipal officials launched a full-scale operation to restore peace to the streets on April 11. Teaming up with Kongkiat Temtamnan, Director of Area Conservation Office 2 (Sriracha), they hatched a plan to outsmart the cunning critter.

But this monkey wasn’t monkeying around. Despite their best efforts, the elusive primate continued to give officials the slip, leaving them scratching their heads. Undeterred, authorities unleashed their secret weapon: a baited cage. With the tantalizing aroma of bananas and sweets wafting through the air, they hoped to lure the monkey into captivity – or at least distract him long enough for a swift relocation.







As the saga unfolded, residents eagerly awaited the next chapter in this wild tale. Would the monkey outsmart his would-be captors once again? Or would he find himself trading his life of crime for a more peaceful existence in the jungle? Stay tuned for the thrilling conclusion of “Monkey Business: The Great Pattaya Primate Pursuit”





























