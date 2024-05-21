Brit narrowly escapes as fire guts condo in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out at the Center Condotel on South Pattaya Road in the early hours of May 17, causing significant damage and prompting the evacuation of residents. The fire was reported at 3:36 a.m. with flames initially spotted on the 12th floor and quickly spreading to the 13th floor. Thick smoke billowed into the sky, creating a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to the site.







Firefighters, using water trucks and the condo’s internal water supply, managed to contain the blaze and prevent further spread. After more than an hour of intense fire fighting, the fire was brought under control, leaving only smoke lingering throughout the building.

The origin of the fire was traced to a room on the 12th floor. The room, belonging to Michael Raymond Bell, a 75-year-old British national, was completely destroyed. Kraithong Chullanun, a 45-year-old security guard at the condo, reported that a resident alerted him to the smell of smoke and visible flames emanating from the room. Chullanun’s attempt to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher proved futile as the flames spread rapidly, necessitating the call for fire services and the evacuation of residents for safety.



After more than an hour of intense fire fighting, the fire was brought under control, though the room was totally gutted, leaving only smoke lingering throughout the building.

Initial investigations by Pol. Lt. Capt. Anirut Jaeroh, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, were inconclusive regarding the cause of the fire. Further examination by the Chonburi Province Forensic Office is required to determine the exact cause. The estimated damage exceeds one million baht. Bell, who escaped without injury will be questioned to help ascertain the fire’s cause.



































