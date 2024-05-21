50 bikers assault teenager, dumping him in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An early morning brawl on Second Road in South Pattaya left an 18-year-old severely injured. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on May 19 resulting in Thanapat Singthom suffering a laceration above his left eyebrow, a severe cut on his neck, and multiple abrasions on his body. His clothes were stained with blood as rescue workers administered first aid before swiftly transporting him to the hospital for urgent care.







Warat Rerkpijit, also 18 and a friend of the victim, reported that over 50 individuals attacked his friend for unknown reasons. Rerkpijit mentioned that Singthom was intoxicated, which might have led to an earlier altercation, prompting the group to retaliate.

Local residents recounted seeing a group of teenagers riding motorcycles, with one injured individual falling off, causing alarm among bystanders. Witnesses, who promptly alerted rescue services, remained unclear about the exact cause of the incident. Pattaya City Police are investigating the incident by reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrators for legal proceedings.





































