Pattaya Walking Street nightclub manager responds to Chinese businessman assault incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the case of a Chinese businessman severely injured by security staff at a Pattaya nightclub on Walking Street, the venue’s management has addressed the incident and provided additional details. The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries, including three broken teeth, fractured ribs, and a damaged cheekbone. His girlfriend expressed concerns about fairness in the legal process, while police assured that no one is above the law.

On December 31, Ms. Monri, a 28-year-old representative of the venue, presented CCTV footage to the media to clarify the events. She stated that the incident arose due to the victim’s intoxication, which led him to punch a security guard and throw a shoe at his face. However, she acknowledged that the guard’s loss of composure and physical retaliation resulted in the victim’s injuries.



Ms. Monri also claimed that the CCTV footage shows the victim removing his dentures and throwing them to the ground, contradicting claims that his teeth were broken during the altercation.

The nightclub has pledged to cover all medical expenses incurred by the victim and has requested that he provide receipts for reimbursement. Regarding the security guard involved, he has already surrendered to the police and will face legal proceedings. The venue emphasized that it cannot interfere with the police investigation and is committed to following the law.



The nightclub has also provided relevant CCTV footage to investigators at Pattaya Police Station and shared it with the media to ensure fairness for both parties involved.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/woman-seeks-justice-for-chinese-businessman-assaulted-by-nightclub-guards-in-pattaya-walking-street-485689








































