Foreign tourist ignites fireworks despite warnings, injuring New Year revelers in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A firework accident injured multiple people at Pratamnak Soi 5 Beach, Pattaya At 10:36 PM on December 31. Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed to the scene where tourists gathered for New Year’s celebrations.

The first victim, Mr. Xiong, a Chinese national, suffered burns from firework shrapnel across his body and legs. Another victim, Ms. Thannorn Jaksaan, 42, sustained minor injuries under her chin. Both were given first aid and promptly transported to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of foreign tourists repeatedly ignored warnings and recklessly launched fireworks. The mishap occurred when a firework set toppled, scattering sparks and injuring nearby revelers. Abandoned firework boxes were found at the scene, including 16-shot and 32-shot varieties. Authorities are investigating further.







































