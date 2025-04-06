Will weaker Thai baht, lower fuel prices, and Songkran help Pattaya weather the ongoing low season?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya enters its annual low season, the city, renowned for its tourism industry, faces typical challenges with reduced visitor numbers. The economic downturn has made this time of year even more challenging for local businesses that rely on tourism. However, recent economic factors, such as a weaker Thai Baht (34.50-35.00 per US dollar) and a decline in fuel prices (WTI crude oil futures sank 7.4% to $62 per barrel on April 4), may provide some relief and help hold up the city during this traditionally slower period.







The Thai baht has been weakening against major currencies, which could attract more foreign tourists to Pattaya. With a more favorable exchange rate, visitors from abroad may find it more affordable to travel and spend money in the city, boosting both the hospitality and retail sectors. This is particularly beneficial for tourists from countries with stronger currencies, like the US dollar, the Euro, or the British pound, making Pattaya a more attractive destination.

At the same time, lower fuel prices could also play a key role in supporting Pattaya’s tourism sector. With reduced transportation costs, both domestic and international tourists may find it easier and cheaper to visit the city. The cost of travel for both short-haul and long-haul trips is a significant factor in determining travel decisions, and the drop in fuel prices can offer a much-needed incentive for tourists to make the journey.



However, it’s not just the economic factors that could help Pattaya weather the low season. One of the most anticipated events of the year, Songkran, the Thai New Year festival, is set to take place in mid-April. The festival is known for its vibrant water fights, traditional ceremonies, and lively celebrations, attracting both locals and international visitors. The holiday has historically been a significant driver of tourism, and with the easing of pandemic restrictions, this year’s Songkran celebrations are expected to draw large crowds, providing a much-needed influx of tourists.

While Pattaya may be facing a quieter period in the tourism calendar, the combination of a favorable exchange rate, lower fuel prices, and the excitement surrounding Songkran could help mitigate the challenges posed by the low season. If the government and local businesses can effectively capitalize on these factors, the city may be able to ride out this slow period and start seeing a recovery in tourism in the months ahead.



























