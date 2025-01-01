Woman seeks justice for Chinese businessman assaulted by nightclub guards in Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 27-year-old woman, identified as Ms. B (alias), on December 31, sought help from the media to demand justice for her Chinese businessman boyfriend, who was brutally assaulted by security guards from a renowned nightclub on Pattaya’s Walking Street. The incident occurred late at night on December 27, leaving the victim with severe injuries. Despite filing a complaint with Pattaya City Police, Ms. B fears the perpetrators’ influence might hinder a fair investigation.



Ms. B presented photos of her boyfriend’s battered condition and recounted the events. According to her, she, her boyfriend, and their friends were enjoying their regular outing at the nightclub. During a drinking game, a glass accidentally fell and broke, which reportedly was not her boyfriend’s fault. However, the nightclub’s security escorted him out, leading to a heated confrontation.

The situation escalated when the security guards allegedly dragged the victim outside and severely beat him, resulting in three broken teeth, facial wounds requiring stitches, and swelling. Ms. B intervened and requested police assistance, but the guards, numbering around five, continued the attack, dismissing any legal consequences. Eventually, concerned bystanders intervened, and Ms. B managed to help her boyfriend to safety.







Ms. B is calling for the nightclub to take responsibility and publicly apologize for the violent incident. She also urged authorities to swiftly apprehend the culprits and enforce justice to prevent such actions from tarnishing Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit has ordered an immediate investigation, deploying a team to collect evidence from witnesses and CCTV footage. Authorities are determined to identify and prosecute the perpetrators to uphold justice and maintain Pattaya’s image as a safe and welcoming city. (Photo – Siam Chon News)

































