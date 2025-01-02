Tour bus driver deliberately rams SUV in heated parking dispute in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video of a shocking incident in Pattaya has gone viral after a tour bus intentionally rammed into the back of an orange SUV, causing severe damage. A Facebook page shared the clip, stating, “Deliberately reversed into it. Hot-headedness leads to unemployment and possibly criminal charges. Stay calm and use reason, not violence. The incident occurred on December 30, in Pattaya.”

The incident took place near a hotel on Pattaya North Road, Naklua. Hotel staff confirmed that the altercation was sparked by a parking dispute between the bus driver and the SUV driver. Both parties were taken to Pattaya Police Station for questioning.

A hotel employee captured part of the incident on their phone, showing the white Sunlong six-wheel tour bus with orange-pink accents, deliberately ramming into a Mitsubishi Xpander SUV. The SUV sustained significant damage.



The SUV’s owner, Mr. O, 35, who works as a driver for ride-hailing services Bolt and Grab, recounted the event. He explained that he was dropping off a passenger at the hotel when he briefly parked in front of the lobby, inadvertently blocking the bus attempting to reverse into the parking lot. Despite quickly moving his car, the bus driver shouted profanities, sparking an argument. The bus driver, visibly enraged, attempted to confront him physically but was restrained. Moments later, the bus driver got back into his vehicle and intentionally rammed the SUV multiple times, as captured in the video.

Mr. O expressed his anger and immediately contacted the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus belonged to a tour company catering primarily to Chinese group tours. On the day of the incident, the bus was picking up clients from the hotel. Police are set to mediate discussions between the parties involved and proceed with legal action accordingly.







































