Pattaya authorities review traffic issues at Jomtien Beach to improve parking and flow

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials visited Jomtien Beach to address ongoing parking and traffic concerns as part of an effort to evaluate and gather data to improve the traffic situation in the area.

The officials examined the current state of parking violations and their impact on traffic flow and found that many tourists often park in restricted areas or improperly, leading to congestion, particularly during peak times.







Chairman of the Pattaya City Traffic and Safety Committee, Anupong Phuthanawarat explained, “The Jomtien Beach area is undergoing a landscape improvement project. However, parking issues persist, and cars often block traffic lanes, creating bottlenecks. Our goal is to gather data and develop strategies that will ensure better management of parking and improve traffic flow for both locals and visitors.”

The committee is also focusing on enhancing public awareness by installing additional signs and promoting proper parking behavior. Moreover, they are considering implementing a one-way traffic system on Jomtien Beach Road, especially on weekends or during events when road capacity is limited. “If vehicles are parked on both sides, it will be impossible for traffic to move freely. Our goal is to make sure traffic flows smoothly,” said Anupong.



The new one-way traffic system, which was previously implemented in the area, has shown positive results, with most residents and tourists adapting well to the new regulations. However, some individuals are still violating the rules. Authorities are now planning to conduct further consultations with the Pattaya City Mayor to finalize the traffic plans and improve long-term solutions to the congestion problem.



























