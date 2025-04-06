Bolt driver accused of inappropriate behavior towards female passenger in Pattaya—suspect claims it was a mix-up

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 24-year-old woman, referred to as Ms. Yui (alias), has filed a complaint claiming that a rideshare driver in Pattaya made inappropriate advances toward her during a ride in the early hours of April 4. According to the victim, she had consumed alcohol at a host bar and used the Bolt app to book a ride home. During the trip, the driver allegedly coerced her into an intimate act. She later went to Pattaya City Police Station to report the incident but was told to gather evidence herself, which caused her significant distress.







Later that afternoon, at 5:36 PM, Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Saphanon, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation and his team were able to identify the suspect. The driver, Mr. M (alias), aged 43, voluntarily came to the station to explain his side of the story.

Mr. M admitted he was the driver in question but denied any coercion. He stated that the encounter was consensual and developed after friendly conversation and mutual flirting during the ride. He claimed that the woman appeared interested in him and initiated the act. He also explained that he had no intention of taking her to a hotel, as he did not have protection with him. After the incident, he said they continued talking normally and exchanged contact information, including sending heart emojis and giving her a pillow from his car.



However, the woman later contacted him to express her anger about what had happened. Mr. M stated that he apologized and promised such behavior would not happen again. He was reportedly shocked and saddened to learn that she had filed a police report and contacted the media.

Mr. M also acknowledged that the Bolt account he used for passenger bookings was not registered under his own name, but under a friend’s identity card, since his personal account had been suspended.



In response to public concerns, Bolt Thailand issued a statement, confirming their commitment to user safety and stating that the account in question has been permanently suspended for violating the platform’s policies. The company said they are conducting a thorough investigation and are fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure justice and prevent further incidents.

Police clarified that any misunderstanding regarding evidence collection may have been caused by the victim’s intoxicated state when she initially reported the incident. Officers explained that she was advised to rest and gather her thoughts, but left before completing the report. Authorities emphasized that there was no intention to dismiss or ignore her complaint. The investigation is ongoing.































