Pattaya to host annual Diwali Festival on beach November 8-10

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 3, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai presided over a meeting to discuss the organization of the annual Diwali Festival for 2024. The meeting included Sukharat Kalara, President of the Thai-Indian Pattaya Business Association (TIPBA), who presented the event’s format and requested various forms of support. The meeting was attended by Surat Thepchaito, Director of the Tourism and Sports Office, as well as heads of relevant departments and officials, at City Hall in Pattaya.







The TIPBA is set to organize the Diwali Festival from November 8 to 10, which celebrates the Festival of Lights observed by Indian, Sikh, and Jain communities during the fall season, typically in October and November each year. Diwali is one of the most recognized and significant festivals for Indians worldwide, and Pattaya sees a considerable number of Indian tourists celebrating during this season.

The festival also aims to promote and showcase the diverse culture of the Indian community to both Thai and international tourists. To ensure the event’s smooth execution, the TIPBA has requested permission to use the area along Pattaya Beach for the Diwali Festival and has sought assistance in various aspects. During the meeting, relevant agencies were assigned to coordinate support for the event as appropriate.

Last Year’s Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/latestnews/news/diwali-festival-illuminates-pattaya-with-colours-culture-and-community-445919

































