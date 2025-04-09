Contractor fined 10,000 baht for dropping cement on Pattaya road, public calls for reporting rewards

PATTAYA, Thailand – A contractor was fined 10,000 Baht after cement spilled onto the road during transportation, posing a hazard to motorists and pedestrians. The incident occurred in the busy streets of Pattaya, with loose materials falling from a truck, creating dangerous conditions for commuters.

The public’s reaction has been swift and vocal, with many calling for stricter enforcement to prevent future accidents. A number of comments on social media have pointed out similar incidents involving construction trucks, especially ones transporting cement and other materials. One user commented, “I’ve seen trucks like yours drop cement too,” while another added, “I agree, littering, including cigarette butts, should be fined as well.”







Several local residents expressed their support for more stringent actions against those responsible. “It’s great to see accountability for these actions. If this continues, fewer accidents will happen,” one comment read. However, some expressed greater concerns about other hazards. One person said, “I worry more about concrete trucks dumping too much into the drain,” while others pointed out similar issues with trucks in different parts of the city.

One user suggested a reward system for the first person who reports such incidents, reinforcing the importance of public vigilance. “The first person to report it should be rewarded,” they said.

Additionally, concerns were raised regarding intersections in Pattaya, such as the intersection near Thepprasit 6. It’s known for frequent accidents, with some people describing it as a “death intersection.” Calls to improve safety and introduce traffic lights there have been echoed by local residents.

Many pointed out ongoing issues at specific locations in Pattaya, such as in front of a pump station on South Pattaya Road near Soi 1 and in other areas with construction trucks leaving debris behind. Some people have even confronted truck drivers directly, urging them to clean up after themselves, but faced resistance.



Residents also mentioned frequent issues with trucks transporting sand, soil, and other materials that drop off cargo, with the roads often left in unsafe conditions for pedestrians and vehicles.

Pattaya officials have pledged to continue monitoring these situations and take action to improve road safety and cleanliness.



























