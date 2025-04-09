Pattaya City Expats Club honours Dr. Sunya Viravaidya and highlights healthcare services in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, April 2, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) had the privilege of hearing inspiring presentations on healthcare in Pattaya. Tributes were paid to the late Dr Sunya Viravaidya, the founder of Pattaya International Hospital. Commendation was made by George Croad for assistance he received from the recently founded Serenity International Medical Services (SIMS) whose representative, Panukorn Phettrakul, described the healthcare services they offer.

The meeting began with the tributes for Dr. Sunya Viravaidya, a prominent figure in the healthcare community of Pattaya who recently passed away. The event featured a video of Dr. Sunya’s interview after his talk to the PCEC in 2017.







Dr. Sunya’s journey in medicine began with his training in Australia, where he developed a passion for healthcare that he brought back to Thailand. He founded the Pattaya International Clinic, which by 1980 evolved into the Pattaya International Hospital. His vision was not profit-driven; instead, he aimed to provide ethical and accessible healthcare, setting a benchmark for private hospitals in Thailand.

Several individuals shared personal stories and tributes to Dr. Sunya, including Sue Malhotra, who reminisced about their conversations at the Jazz Pit, a venue that he cherished. She highlighted his passion for jazz music and the vibrant community he fostered around it. The Jazz Pit served as a gathering place where Dr. Sunya engaged with locals and expatriates alike, discussing various topics, including politics and the future of Pattaya.

Peter Malhotra, publisher of the Pattaya Mail, shared a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Sunya, reflecting on their 50-year-long friendship and professional relationship. He began by quoting Shakespeare, emphasizing the importance of remembering the good deeds of those who have passed. Peter highlighted Dr. Sunya’s significant contributions to the medical field and the community of Pattaya. He recounted Dr. Sunya’s journey from studying medicine in Melbourne to founding the Pattaya International Clinic, which later became the Pattaya International Hospital.

Peter also shared personal anecdotes, including a touching story about how Dr. Sunya cared for his sick son one night, demonstrating his deep compassion and dedication. He praised Dr. Sunya’s commitment to ethical medical care, patient trust, and community service, noting that his vision was never about profit but about providing excellent healthcare.



Following the tributes, George shared his personal healthcare journey following a severe accident that resulted in significant injuries and a lengthy recovery process. He recounted the harrowing experience of falling and injuring himself, which led to a 42-day hospital stay. He emphasized the crucial role that access to healthcare services and the unwavering support from friends and healthcare professionals played in his recovery.

One of the key highlights of George’s presentation was his acknowledgment of the support he received from his friends, particularly Club Member Ren Lexander, who played a vital role in getting him to the hospital and supporting him throughout his recovery journey.





George’s story also shed light on the exemplary home care services provided by SIMS, which ensured he received the right care and medications after his hospital discharge. He noted that his motivation improved significantly once he returned home, highlighting the positive impact of familiar surroundings on his recovery.

Following George was Khun Panukorn Phettrakul from SIMS (Serenity International Medical Services). She shared her inspiring journey with helping to create SIMS. Panukorn, who studied chemistry in Cardiff, began her path in the healthcare industry when her uncle, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, suffered a stroke and required care. Initially providing care at home, Panukorn and her family decided to open a nursing facility to better support her uncle’s needs. This decision marked the beginning of SIMS.







SIMS started as a small company focusing on home care management services. Panukorn and her team provide various levels of care, from short term daycare to 24-hour care, tailored to each patient’s needs. Their goal is to ensure that every individual receives the appropriate level of care, enhancing their quality of life.

Panukorn shared touching stories about their patients. One notable case was Bill, a patient with severe neurological symptoms who initially exhibited aggressive behavior. With proper medication and care, Bill’s condition improved significantly, highlighting the importance of mental health treatment alongside physical health.







SIMS also organizes various activities for their patients, such as birthday parties and facilitating communication with doctors. These activities aim to provide a high standard of care and ensure patients have a good quality of life. For those considering home care services, Panukorn advised being aware of the available services and having contact information ready. She noted that home care can be more cost-effective than hospital stays and can significantly improve a patient’s motivation and recovery.

